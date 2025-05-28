Weather department predicts rain in TN, orange alert in five districts

Chennai, May 28 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that a low-pressure area, formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast, is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours.

Several districts in the state, especially those in the southern region, which have already received above-normal rainfall due to a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, may receive more rain until May 30.

The low-pressure area is likely to move slowly northwards towards Bangladesh and Myanmar over the next few days, during which time Tamil Nadu is expected to receive significant rainfall. There may be a break in rainfall activity from June 1.

An orange alert has been issued for the ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, and Nilgiris districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. The Orange Alert, a part of the IMD's weather warning system, means that residents should be alert and ready for potentially disruptive weather

Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Kanyakumari may experience heavy rain.

Overall, Tamil Nadu has received 96 per cent excess rainfall from March 1 to May 27.

According to the IMD forecast, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon, and daytime temperatures in June are also likely to remain below normal.

The early arrival of monsoon and thunderstorm activity has significantly eased the harsh summer, with Chennai stopping short of breaching 40 degrees Celsius this year.

Data show that mercury has been below normal during most of May, the peak summer month.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday evening reviewed preparedness in Chennai and the surrounding regions for the southwest and northeast monsoons. Udhayanidhi reviewed stormwater drain works and the precautions in place at areas affected by flooding during the northeast monsoon last year.

It may be noted that the ongoing heavy rain in the Nilgiris district has caused partial damage to at least 17 houses, prompting authorities to relocate 275 residents to temporary shelters as a precautionary measure. In a relief effort, Nilgiris MP and former Union Minister A. Raja, along with Tamil Nadu Assembly Chief Whip K. Ramachandran, visited the affected areas and distributed financial assistance to the victims. Each family whose house was partially damaged received Rs 8,000 from the government. In addition, A. Raja personally contributed Rs 10,000 to each of the affected families from his funds.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with disaster response teams on alert across vulnerable regions in the district.

