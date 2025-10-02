Weather department warns of heavy rain in northern TN for three days

Chennai, Oct 2 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast widespread rainfall over Tamil Nadu’s northern districts for the next three days, warning of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms across several parts of the state and Puducherry.

According to the latest bulletin, the low-pressure system that formed over the central-west Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the southern Odisha-northern Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely at many places in Tamil Nadu, southern districts, and Puducherry (including Karaikal) till October 7.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur in some areas during this period. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts. On Thursday, parts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Cuddalore, along with Puducherry, are expected to see heavy downpours.

According to the weather office, on October 4, very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts in the north, and at Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Dindigul in the south.

The RMC also issued an advisory on temperature trends. Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually drop by 2–3 degrees Celsius in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next three days due to the rain and cloud cover. However, in some areas, the temperature may temporarily rise by 2–3 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Chennai, the sky is likely to remain cloudy with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at a few locations over the next 24 hours. The department has urged the public to stay alert for sudden heavy spells, avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas during downpours, and monitor weather updates.

Farmers and fishermen have been advised to plan activities cautiously, as sea conditions may remain rough in parts of the Bay of Bengal due to the weather system’s movement.

This forecast comes as Tamil Nadu enters a critical transitional weather phase ahead of the northeast monsoon, with low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal playing a major role in triggering heavy rainfall across the region.

