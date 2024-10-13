Weather Dept issues red alert for Chennai

Chennai, Oct 13 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for October 16 in Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Sunday, the weather department said that extremely heavy rainfall is predicted for October 16.

The northeast monsoon is set to arrive in Tamil Nadu between October 15 and 16. According to the RMC, very heavy rains are expected on October 16, with a forecast of 20 cm of rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

The southeast monsoon is set to withdraw in the coming days, while the northeast monsoon is expected to begin shortly after.

The eastern and northeastern winds over southern peninsular India, as well as the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, are likely to trigger intense rainfall in coastal and adjacent interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

The rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, especially in the northern parts of the state and some areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building in Chennai to review the monsoon preparedness measures within Chennai Corporation limits.

The ICCC will receive flood alerts and reports of water-logging in areas under the Chennai Corporation, and people can call the ICCC helpline number 1913 for any emergencies or to report water-logging and rain-related issues.

Udhayanidhi Stalin in a statement on Sunday said, “Based on weather predictions indicating extremely heavy rainfall in the coming days, with up to 20 cm of rain in a single day, the government has taken all necessary preparatory measures.”

He also mentioned that 150 staff members will be deployed at the ICCC in four shifts to handle complaints received through the 1913 helpline.

Additionally, updates on rain conditions and the situation in Chennai Corporation areas will be shared with the public through WhatsApp and the ‘Namma Chennai’ app, the statement said.

The Tamil Nadu government has also launched a new app called ‘TN ALERT,’ which the public can download to receive real-time updates on rainfall.

Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that 13,000 volunteers are ready to assist, and pumping motors are on standby to remove water from low-lying areas.

He further added that all areas susceptible to flooding are being continuously monitored using various weather models.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has prepared 10 tractor pumps, stationed at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, and more than 400 additional tractors will soon arrive in Chennai.

In addition, 356 pumping stations of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will operate using generators, and 373 machines, including jet rodding machines, vacuum machines, and super suckers, have been prepared for any emergency.

