Weather Dept issues yellow alert in TN from Nov 13

Chennai, Nov 10 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu from November 13 to 15 due to expected heavy rainfall.

While Tamil Nadu has recorded 3 per cent excess rainfall overall, 21 districts in the state have experienced rainfall deficits.

The weather department stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the region within the next 36 hours, resulting from a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

This system is expected to bring an intense monsoon spell to the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from November 12. According to the RMC, heavy rains are forecasted for the following districts: Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram.

In addition, heavy rainfall is anticipated from November 13 to 15 over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli.

The remaining areas of the state may receive below-normal rainfall until November 14. However, from November 15 to 21, the RMC predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu.

The weather department has also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until Sunday, November 17, due to squally weather with wind speeds expected to reach 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along the north and south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area.

