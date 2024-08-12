Weather Dept predicts heavy rains in TN for next seven days

Chennai, Aug 12 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC ) have predicted heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu in the next seven days.

The RMC in a statement on Monday said that heavy rains are expected in Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai and Tenkasi districts.

The weather department also said that Light to moderate rains with gusty winds with speeds touching 30-40 kmph, lightning and thunderstorms are expected in the next few days in Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive showers for the next seven days.

Chennai city is expected to continue with the showers for the next 24 hours.

The weather department also said that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed copious rains during the Southwest Monsoon and almost all the reservoirs in the state are full.

The Mettur dam water level stood at 120 ft - which is its full height on Monday with an inflow of 26,797 cusecs and a discharge of 25,986 cusecs. The water level in the Mettur dam rose after the catchment areas of the dam in Karnataka and Kerala witnessed heavy rains.

