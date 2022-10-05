Weather expected to remain dry in J&K in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 5 Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday, and that same conditions are likely to continue in the next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.2, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 0.4 and Leh 2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 19.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 12.1, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 10.1 as the minimum temperature.

