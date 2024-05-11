Weather Forecast for May 11: IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across India After Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc in Delhi

New Delhi, May 11: Several parts of the country are likely to witness a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and

lightning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan during the next 3 hours," IMD posted on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Mumbai and Other Cities Likely to See Unseasonal Showers, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorms.

The weather department also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh. "Light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, south-east Arunachal Pradesh, south-east Assam, Manipur, south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 3 hours," it added.

IMD Predicts Rainfall and Thunderstorms in These States

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan during next 3 hours. @moesgoi@ndmaindia@DDNewslive@airnewsalerts@AkashvaniAIRpic.twitter.com/X1hmfgdip2 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2024

On Friday night, Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption. After days of heightened temperatures, Delhi-NCR witnessed a major thunderstorm, strong winds, and rainfall on Friday evening, causing traffic disruptions and flight diversion in the national capital. Adjoining areas like Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced a sudden and intense dust storm.

Morning Visuals From Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: A change in the weather experienced in the National Capital this morning after Delhi and the adjoining areas experienced a duststorm last night.



(Visuals from Civil Lines) pic.twitter.com/csohmJTmMO — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

Delhi airport sources said that due to bad weather, 9 flights heading to the city were diverted to Jaipur. Traffic was also affected in the national capital and the adjoining areas as trees fell on the roads due to the gusty winds. Several cars were also damaged in Sector 58 of Noida after a shuttering installed to repair a building fell on the vehicles.