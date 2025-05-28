Weather Forecast: Rain Likely in Mumbai Today, Odisha, West Bengal on Alert for Heavy Rainfall

Several states across India have been witnessing heavy and continuous rainfall after the early arrival of the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already predicted above-normal rainfall in June this year, as the weather department said 108% of the long-period average.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD said Wednesday, May 28, will have a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain in the city and suburbs, and the yellow alert will continue in Mumbai. According to the IMD, West Bengal will receive heavy rainfall until May 31, with intense spells likely over Gangetic and Sub-Himalayan areas.

#BREAKING: A low pressure area near the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal has become stronger and may turn into a depression in 24 hours, moving slowly north: IMD, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/edHrGaUnxv — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

A low-pressure area near the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal has become stronger and may turn into a depression in 24 hours, moving slowly north, said the IMD, Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. Meanwhile, unseasonal rains in parts of Gujarat, while heavy rain alert sounded in Kerala.

Bengaluru, which has also been battered by rain in recent days, will witness cloudy sky and light to moderate rain accompanied by winds of 40-50 kph on Wednesday, the weather department said. Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph is expected across Kerala, Mahe, and Coastal Karnataka on June 2.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall between May 27 and 30. Telangana is also bracing for very heavy showers on May 28 and 29, while Rayalaseema could see heavy rainfall on May 28. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 28 to June 2, with isolated extremely heavy spells on May 27. Thundersqualls with wind speeds gusting to 70 kmph are forecast over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema during this period.