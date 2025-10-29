Weather gets cooler in Delhi-NCR as temperatures drop, fog becomes visible

Noida, Oct 29 The weather in Delhi-NCR has taken a U-turn, with temperatures steadily falling from the last week of October into the first week of November. Light fog has begun appearing across several parts of the region, signaling the arrival of early winter conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the coming days is likely to remain between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to around 17 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to stay between 50 and 90 per cent, resulting in a smog during the morning and evening hours.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature on October 29 is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius and shallow fog conditions. On October 30, light fog is likely to persist, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees (max) and 18 degrees (min).

Misty conditions have also been predicted from October 31 to November 3, with temperatures gradually dipping to 30 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have already reached the severe category. Meteorologists warn that the combination of falling temperatures and declining wind speeds could cause smog, a dense mix of haze and pollutants to thicken further. This will likely reduce visibility during early morning and late evening hours, posing difficulties for commuters.

Health experts caution that smog may aggravate respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and eye irritation, especially among vulnerable groups.

The IMD has not predicted any rainfall in the region for now. The weather is expected to remain dry throughout the week, with humidity and pollution contributing to light fog and mist during mornings.

Experts advise senior citizens and children to take precautions during morning walks, wear masks if necessary, and follow pollution safety measures. Meteorologists also anticipate that the cold will intensify after the first week of November, with minimum temperatures expected to fall further.

