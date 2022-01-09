Weather improves after 3 days in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 9 After three days of incessant rain and snow, weather in J&K improved on Sunday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast fair weather during the next 48 hours.

"Weather has improved in J&K and Ladakh from Sunday morning. Dry weather is expected during the next 48 hours.

"Fall in night temperature and rise in day temperature is likely during the next 48 hours in the two UTs", said an official of the IMD.

Srinagar had 0.3, Pahalgam minus 1.8 and Gulmarg minus 10.0 as the minimum temperature.

Dras town of Ladakh had minus 7.3, Leh minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 7.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 6.8, Katra 5.2, Batote minus 1.8, Banihal minus 4.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor