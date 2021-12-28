Weather likely to remain dry till Dec 31 in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 28 Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point on Tuesday in most parts of Kashmir and Ladakh as the weather office forecast dry weather till December 31.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said weather is likely to remain generally dry in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh till December 31.

Srinagar had 1.4, Pahalgam minus 7.9 and Gulmarg minus 9.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.6, Leh minus 15.4 and Kargil minus 11.6 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 5.2, Batote minus 0.2, Banihal minus 1.8 and Bhaderwah minus 1.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

