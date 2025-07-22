Weather office forecasts heavy rain for West Bengal from July 23-27

Kolkata, July 22 The Meteorological office in Kolkata on Tuesday predicted heavy rain in several pockets of West Bengal between July 23 and 27 as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal.

The possibility of a low-pressure system and the favourable position of the monsoon are expected to bring widespread rainfall across the state, especially in South Bengal.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around July 24. Rainfall activity is likely to increase with isolated heavy to very-heavy rainfall very likely in south Bengal between July 23 and 27," said the weather bulletin.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from Wednesday onwards, the intensity of rain is expected to increase.

According to the IMD, heavy to very rainfall (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Hooghly districts and heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the remaining districts of South Bengal for the next few days

Meanwhile, districts in north Bengal will experience light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places till July 27. Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar between July 25 and July 27.

The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen of squally weather in the Bay of Bengal, along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast from Thursday (July 24), and advised them not to venture into the sea.

A yellow alert has already been issued for the two coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

The state witnessed heavy showers for almost the entire last week. Heavy rains coupled with the release of water from the dams of the Damodar Valley Corporation resulted in a flood-like situation in several districts of the state.

