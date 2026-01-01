Weather office predicts light to moderate rain across Tamil Nadu till Jan 3

Chennai, Jan 1 Tamil Nadu is expected to continue experiencing light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations over the next few days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, forecasting showers across several parts of the state until January 3.

According to the weather department, southern districts are likely to receive relatively higher rainfall activity during this period, driven by moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal. In its latest bulletin, the RMC said that districts in south Tamil Nadu, particularly the ghat regions of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari, may witness spells of moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

The presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture-laden easterly flows is expected to trigger intermittent showers, especially in hilly and windward regions. The department has advised residents in these districts to remain cautious, as heavy rainfall in hilly terrain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and minor disruptions to daily activities.

Farmers have also been advised to take necessary precautions to protect standing crops, especially in areas prone to sudden downpours.

Elsewhere in the state, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places, with partly cloudy skies prevailing in many interior districts. Chennai and its neighbouring districts may experience light showers on January 2, accompanied by mist or haze during the early morning hours. Visibility could be slightly reduced during the early hours, particularly in suburban and coastal areas.

Weather officials said the current rainfall pattern is largely influenced by moisture convergence over the southern peninsula, although no major weather system, such as a low-pressure area, has formed over the Bay of Bengal at present.

From January 4 onwards, a gradual decline in rainfall activity is expected across Tamil Nadu. The weather department has forecast predominantly dry conditions across most districts from January 4 to January 6, with only isolated light showers possible in a few pockets.

Day temperatures are likely to remain near normal during this period, while night temperatures may dip slightly in interior regions. Residents have been advised to stay updated with local weather bulletins and take necessary precautions, particularly in districts vulnerable to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

