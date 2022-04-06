Weather to remain clear in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 6 Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast clear weather in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 8.4, Pahalgam 4.0 and Gulmarg 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 1.5, Leh 3.0 and Kargil 2.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.0, Katra 18.8, Batote 13.2, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

