Weather to remain dry & hot in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Srinagar, April 8 Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Friday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry and hot weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry and hot in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.6, Pahalgam 4.2 and Gulmarg 6.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 1.8, Leh 3.8 and Kargil 3.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 20.4, Katra 20.5, Batote 15.2, Banihal 9.6 and Bhaderwah 11.3 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor