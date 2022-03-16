Weather to remain dry with plenty of sunshine in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 16 Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast dry weather with plenty of sunshine in the two UTs during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain dry with plenty of sunshine in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 7.9, Pahalgam 1.8 and Gulmarg 1.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 7.6, Leh 1.2 and Kargil minus 4.7 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 16.8, Katra 18.2, Batote 13.5, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 9.3 as the minimum temperature.

