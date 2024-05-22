Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Continued Heatwave in Northwest India, North Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat for Next 5 Days



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the ongoing heat wave to severe heatwave conditions will likely persist across the plains of Northwest India. Furthermore, the IMD anticipates heatwave conditions to prevail over northern Madhya Pradesh and the state of Gujarat for the next five days.

As per a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the prevailing heatwave conditions are anticipated to endure until May 25. The states most affected by these conditions include Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is expected to encounter severe heatwave conditions during this period.

Furthermore, the IMD's forecast indicates that Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat will experience heatwave conditions until May 25, while Maharashtra is slated to endure similar conditions until May 24.

Residents in these affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. Measures such as staying adequately hydrated, minimizing exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing lightweight, breathable clothing are recommended to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat.

