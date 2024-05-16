Weather Update: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 17

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh. These weather conditions are expected to persist for a four-day period starting from May 17th.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in portions of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Additionally, gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (kmph) are expected, according to the forecast.

The mid-summer showers cooled temperatures at some places in the southern state, bringing respite from the heat. Further, it said the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19.