Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heatwave Across Most Of India In June

In its latest forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a forthcoming heat wave that will engulf the majority of states across the nation throughout June. According to the IMD, above-normal monthly maximum temperatures are anticipated across most regions of the country during this period. However, it noted that parts of southern peninsular India are likely to experience normal to below-normal temperatures.

Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are also likely across most parts of the country in June, except for the extreme northern parts of northwest India and a few pockets of east and northeast India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are most likely, the IMD said.

The IMD has issued a cautionary advisory highlighting the heightened risks faced by vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions, during heat waves. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can strain infrastructure and increase the likelihood of dehydration. To mitigate these risks, authorities are urged to take proactive measures, including the opening of cooling centers, dissemination of advisories, and initiatives aimed at reducing urban heat islands. These actions are deemed essential for safeguarding public health amidst the looming threat of heat waves.



