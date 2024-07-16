Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall and Red Alerts in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for Tuesday, July 16. A red alert has been issued in certain regions of these states due to the expected severe weather. Additionally, light rain is predicted to persist in parts of Delhi-NCR throughout the rest of the week.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Raigad and an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur in Maharashtra for Tuesday. In Kerala, a red alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, while an orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The weather agency announced on Monday that the monsoon has begun to shift downward, with more than 20 cm of rainfall expected to hit the coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Konkan Goa in the coming days. According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rains are expected to continue in parts of Delhi NCR for the next six days. The isolated rainfall is likely to cause traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

