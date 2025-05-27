Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Advances Reaches Mumbai, Pune and Other Districts; IMD Forecasts Further Progress in 2–3 Days

The Southwest Monsoon continues its rapid advance across India, with the Northern Limit of Monsoon now stretching through several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, Agartala, Goalpara, and up to 28.5°N/89°E. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that conditions remain highly favourable for the monsoon’s further progress over the next two to three days.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through 17.0°N/55°E, 17.5°N/60°E, 18°N/65°E, 18.5°N/70°E, Mumbai, Pune, Sholapur, Kalaburagi, Mahbubnagar, Kavali, 16.5°N/83°E, 19°N/86°E, 21°N/89°E, Agartala, Goalpara, and 28.5°N/89°E. The IMD forecasts that the monsoon will soon cover the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Most of westcentral and some more parts of the North Bay of Bengal, the rest of the Northeastern states, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to see monsoon onset in the next 2–3 days.

In a significant development, a low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast as of 8:30 am IST today. This system has developed under the influence of a cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height.

The IMD warns that this low-pressure area is likely to move slowly northward and intensify further over the next 48 hours. Such systems typically bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and adjoining regions.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Maharashtra and Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are forecast in affected areas, with wind speeds possibly reaching 40–60 kmph along the coast.