Wedding called off over bride’s family not serving mutton bone marrow dish

Hyderabad, Dec 26 Non-inclusion of a special mutton bone marrow dish in the non-vegetarian menu at an engagement led to the cancellation of the wedding in Telangana.

The would-be groom’s family got angry at the dish not being served by the kin of the bride-to-be at the engagement recently.

The man hails from Jagtiyal while the girl is a resident of Nizamabad.

Though the girl's family had served various non-vegetarian dishes to the guests at the engagement ceremony held in Nizamabad, the man’s family was unhappy over the missing mutton bone marrow dish in the menu.

After the family of the bride-to-be confirmed that the mutton bone marrow preparation was not ordered by them, the prospective groom’s relatives had an argument over the issue.

They felt insulted and blamed the girl’s kin for deliberately eliminating mutton bone marrow dish from the menu and decided to call off the engagement and the wedding.

The police entered the scene and tried to pacify the man’s family but they refused to budge.

The tiff over the mutton bone marrow preparation reminds people of the Telugu movie 'Balagam'. The movie released in March this year showed a wedding being cancelled following a dispute between the two families over a mutton bone marrow dish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor