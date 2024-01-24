Week long recruitment drive for Israel begins in UP

Lucknow, Jan 24 The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a one-week recruitment drive at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), for making recruitments for Israel.

Over seven days, the Israeli team will test close to 4,600 candidates for jobs such as of bar bender, mason, tiler and shuttering carpenter. Those selected will earn a salary of Rs 1.37 lakh per month, along with medical insurance, food, and accommodation.

Emphasising that Israel was in need of skilled labour for new construction work, labour minister Anil Rajbhar said: “This is a huge opportunity as Israel and India are both exploring ways to improve condition of workers in Israel. If required, loans will be made available to them at low interest.”

Director, training and employment, Kunal Silku, said the process of providing employment to construction workers in Israel was being taken care of by NSDC International, an agency working under the Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship from India and population, immigration and border authority (PIBA), Israel.

Post the Israel-Hamas conflict, which entered its 108th day on Tuesday, the construction industry of Israel is looking for workers from India and other countries to fill vacancies.

Out of the workers selected by PIBA, testing of skills of 629 workers from Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow was done on Tuesday.

Next, 585 workers from Azamgarh and Banda divisions will be tested on Jan 24; 563 workers from Bareilly, Jhansi, Noida, Moradabad and Devipatan divisions on Jan 25; 656 workers from Varanasi, Mirzapur, Meerut and Ghaziabad on Jan 27; 877 workers of Gorakhpur division on Jan 28; 739 workers of Ayodhya and Saharanpur divisions on Jan 29 and 603 workers of Aligarh, Basti and Prayagraj divisions on Jan 30.

