WEF 2025: Infosys to expand Hyderabad campus, create 17,000 jobs

Hyderabad, Jan 23 IT major Infosys Limited will expand its presence in Hyderabad to create 17,000 jobs.

The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos following the meeting of Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka with the Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday.

The state government and Infosys agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership with the expansion of Infosys' IT campus at Pocharam.

The expansion plans will create an additional 17,000 jobs in the Pocharam Campus where Infosys already employs over 35000 jobs making it one of their largest in the country, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Construction of new IT buildings in phase 1 with an investment of Rs 750 crores will be completed in the next 2-3 years that will accommodate 10,000 people.

These new centres will contribute significantly to the state's thriving IT ecosystem and further enhance Telangana's status as a leading IT destination in the country, the CMO said.

"Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape," said Jayesh Sanghrajka.

The IT minister said the state government remained dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state's economy forward.

Earlier, Wipro also decided to expand its campus at Gopanapalli in the Financial District with a new IT centre to create 5,000 new jobs. The announcement was made after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Babu met Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji in Davos.

According to the CMO, the new IT centre will be completed in 2-3 years. This expansion is likely to further strengthen the IT ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Welcoming Wipro's decision to expand, the Chief Minister assured it of full support from the government.

Sridhar Babu posted on social media platform 'X' that he and Rishad Premji discussed plans to establish innovation centres that will drive cutting-edge advancements in AI, IoT, and cybersecurity in line with the state government’s vision of building a brighter tech-driven future. “Wipro’s commitment to empowering youth through skill development aligns perfectly with Telangana’s vision to nurture global talent. Together, we’re ensuring Telangana remains a beacon for innovation, sustainability, and growth," the minister said.

