Welcome desire to conclude mutually beneficial FTA, PM Modi tells visiting UK Foreign Secretary

New Delhi, July 24 UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday as both countries continue to unlock the full potential of their growing partnership in diverse fields.

"A pleasure to meet UK FS David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Visiting India in his very first month as Foreign Secretary, Lammy called India as the "emerging superpower of the 21st century", the largest country in the world with 1.4 billion people and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

"An honour to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UK and India share a unique living bridge that enriches both our countries. We are working together to accelerate climate action while creating opportunities for British and Indian businesses," he wrote in his reply to PM Modi's post on the social media platform Wednesday evening.

Lammy also called on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as both held bilateral discussion on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

This is the first high-profile visit from London after the formation of Labour Party government under the leadership of British PM Keir Starmer, earlier this month.

"Our Free Trade Agreement negotiations is the floor not the ceiling of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth, from Bengaluru to Birmingham. We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security," the UK Foreign Secretary said before his arrival in the Indian capital.

He also underscored the importance of the Living Bridge between the UK and India, highlighting that it represents the 1.7 million people with Indian heritage that have made their home in the UK and make an exceptional contribution to British life.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Secretary met business leaders to emphasise how both countries are working together on shared ambitions such as cutting-edge science to encourage innovation, boost trade, and improve the livelihoods of working people in both countries.

The government led by Keir Starmer remains keen on harnessing and unlocking the true potential of the UK-India partnership, asserting that it will not only deliver prosperity for the people of India and the UK but also for the rest of the world.

Lammy will travel to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Laos on Thursday, which will also see participation of EAM Jaishankar.

