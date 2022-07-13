Welder's son from MP scores 99.938 percentile in first JEE attempt

Setting an example for many, who want to take competitive exams, Deepak, the son of a welder from Madhya Pradesh has proven that passion and dedication are the only things that count in achieving excellence.

IIT aspirant, Deepak Prajapati from MP's Dewas, who wishes to pursue Computer Science Engineering (CSE) has secured a 99.938 percentile score in the JEE Mains (round one) and in the process has made his family proud.

In a conversation with ANI, Deepak spoke about his family's financial situation and how he managed to prepare well for the exam.

"I completed my preliminary education till the eighth standard in a small public school. It was quite difficult to study after the ninth standard because of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic as everything had gone online and we had to purchase a smartphone, which was not quite easy."

Post 11th standard, Deepak started preparing for JEE exam by studying at a private coaching institute, which did not charge him any fee due to his family's financial condition.

Meanwhile, his father Ramiqbal left no stone unturned to help his son achieve his dream.

To the aspirants who are not able to perform satisfactorily despite all efforts, Deepak said that you only need passion to get what you want.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor