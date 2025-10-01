Welfare of India’s farmers is top priority for Govt: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the welfare of the country’s farmers, who play a vital role in building a developed India, is a top priority for his government.

“To this end, the decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops has been taken. While this will strengthen our food security, it will also benefit our farmer brothers and sisters,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

He was referring to the Cabinet decision taken on Wednesday to increase the MSP for rabi crops for the 2026-27 marketing season to ensure remunerative prices to farmers for their produce.

The highest increase in MSP has been announced for Safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal. For rapeseed and mustard, gram, barley, and wheat, there is an increase of Rs 250 per quintal, Rs 225 per quintal, Rs 170 per quintal and Rs 160 per quintal, respectively.

The Prime Minister further stated: “We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this regard, our government has approved the Mission on Self-Reliance in Pulses. While this historic initiative will boost the production of pulses, it will also strengthen our resolve for self-reliance.”

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, on Wednesday approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore. The landmark initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses will be implemented over a six-year period from 2025-26 to 2030-31.

The Pulses Mission is expected to benefit around 2 crore farmers with the supply of better seeds, post-harvest infrastructure and 100 per cent assured procurement of Tur, Urad and Masoor pulses from growers at the Minimum Support Price during the next 4 years, according to an official statement.

Pulses hold special importance in India’s cropping systems and diets. India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of pulses. With rising incomes and standard of living, pulse consumption has increased. However, domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a 15-20 per cent increase in pulse imports.

In another post on X, PM Modi highlighted a Cabinet decision on the decision on widening and upgradation of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 in Assam.

“A historic decision for Assam and the Northeast! The Cabinet decision on widening and upgradation of the Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715, including an elevated corridor with wildlife-friendly measures in the Kaziranga stretch, will boost development as well as ensure animal safety. Tourism to Kaziranga will receive a big boost,” the Prime Minister wrote.

He also took to Twitter to underline the Cabinet’s approval for Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme, which “will nurture scientific talent, support fellowships, collaborative grants and build world-class biomedical research capacity across India.”

