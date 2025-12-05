Welfare of world only through path of peace, says PM Modi in meeting with Putin

New Delhi, Dec 5 Reiterating India's position on Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that New Delhi's stance is not neutral and it supports every effort towards peace. He stated that the welfare of the world is only through the path of peace.

During his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "We have been engaged in constant communication after the Ukraine crisis. You made us aware of everything from time to time as a true friend. I believe that trust is a great power...The welfare of the world is only through the path of peace. Together, we must look for the pathways to peace. With the efforts that have been ongoing for the past few days, I am confident that once again, the world will return to peace."

"In recent days, whenever I have spoken with leaders of the global community and discussed this issue in detail, I have always said that India is not neutral. India has a clear position, and that position is for peace. We support every effort toward peace and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every effort for peace," he added.

PM Modi expressed hope that the world will be free from the ongoing tensions and global community will move forward on a path of progress, in the right direction.

"The world has faced numerous crises, from Covid-19 to the present. We hope that very soon, the world will be free from these tensions, and that the global community will move forward on a path of progress in the right direction. I am confident that today, we will discuss many issues. The economic ties between India and Russia should be further strengthened, and together, we reach new heights. With such a highly optimistic approach, we will advance our meeting. This is my strong belief," he said.

PM Modi called President Putin's visit to India "historic." He further said, "It has been 25 years since you took office in 2001 and first visited India. In that first visit itself, a strong foundation for a strategic partnership was laid. I am overjoyed personally too that my relations with you on a personal level have also completed 25 years."

Earlier, PM Modi welcomed Russian President Putin at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Friday, where the two leaders are deliberating on strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering co-operation across many segments including economy, defence and trade.

Before arriving at Hyderabad House, President Putin paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, by laying a wreath. He was flanked by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the Rajghat.

The Russian President was also accorded ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and given a guard of honour.

Russian President's India itinerary remains packed for the day. He is scheduled to attend a business event later in the day and will be hosted by the President Droupadi Murmu for a banquet in the evening before flying back home later tonight.

