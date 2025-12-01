Welfare schemes failed to reach poor people prior to BJP’s rule: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 1 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday targeted the opposition and alleged that prior to the rule of the BJP government in the state, welfare schemes could not reach the poor people of the society.

While attending a government program in the Hojai district, Sarma asserted that before the present government assumed office, development activities in the State had slowed, and welfare schemes were not reaching the poor effectively.

Sarma said, “Under the BJP government in Assam, schemes such as Orunodoi, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan, Nijut Moina, Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, along with distribution of pulses, sugar and salt at subsidised rates through ration cards have brought substantial relief to both the poor and the middle class.”

The Chief Minister said that alongside welfare schemes, the government is also strengthening infrastructure.

Earlier, schools received only nominal funds for development, he said, whereas the schools whose foundation stones were laid today will each be constructed at a cost of Rs. 6 to 8 crore.

Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed railway overbridge at Jamunamukh in Hojai district. Built at a cost of around Rs. 83 crore, the overbridge is 951 metres long with a 7.5-metre-wide motorable carriageway.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the Model High School at Balijuri Tea Estate and the Jagannath Community Halls and Skill Centres at Kandali, Dhantola and Sagunbahi Tea Estates.

He further laid the foundation stones for new school buildings at Barhampur Higher Secondary School and Jamunamukh Higher Secondary School, besides several flood protection and road connectivity projects under the Nagaon Water Resources Division.

These include works on the right bank of the Kopili river from Jamunamukh–Chikamari to Milonpur and from Jamunamukh to Patiapam, as well as the left bank from Bakulguri to the Jamunamukh RCC bridge, Jamunamukh bridge to Premjan–Gosaigaon, Gosaigaon to Chaibuk village, and Pub-Kawoimari to Borchung. Anti-erosion works on the Haria river from Palsa to Pub Tetelisara were also launched.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister described the day as significant for the Barhampur Legislative Assembly Constituency. He said the new overbridge would ensure smooth connectivity between Dabaka, Kampur and Jamunamukh railway stations.

Referring to the flood-protection works, he noted that areas like Kampur and Jamunamukh are affected every year by the floods of the Kopili River. The Water Resources Department has taken up projects worth around Rs. 80 crore to mitigate flooding in Barhampur and Jamunamukh, and once completed, the embankments will provide lasting relief to the people, he added.

Highlighting ongoing development initiatives in Barhampur, the Chief Minister said the newly built flyovers at Chaparmukh and Kampur have already been inaugurated, while road development and stadium construction projects worth about Rs. 350 crore are progressing rapidly across the constituency.

