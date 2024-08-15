We're committed to overall development of Maharashtra: CM Shinde

Mumbai, Aug 15 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday that the MahaYuti government is committed to the overall development of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

In his address during the flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day at the Mantralaya, the Chief Minister said work is being done to promote development through various schemes for farmers, farm labourers, women, and students.

To make Maharashtra a developed state, he said, effective implementation of the state government's policies is underway. He also reiterated the state government's commitment to become a $1 trillion economy.

Commitment towards the citizens has been shown through the innovative schemes designed for the weaker sections of the society, he said.

"To fulfil the dream of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to make the country a $5 trillion economy, Maharashtra will have to play a big role and work is being done in that direction," the Chief Minister said.

Shinde also said that the pace of investment in the state has increased due to the increase in investors' confidence.

"In the last two years, the state has signed MoUs for investment worth more than Rs 5 lakh crore. We are the first in the country in foreign direct investment. We have created two-and-a-half lakh jobs through that. Maharashtra's share in the total income of the country is 14 per cent. Our state is number one in terms of industry and service sectors," he added.

Stating that infrastructure works worth Rs 10 lakh crore are underway in the state, the Chief Minister said a game-changer project like the Samriddhi Highway has been opened while its final phase will be completed soon.

Along with infrastructural facilities, the poor, weak, and deprived sections are being included in this development process, he said, adding that the government has also launched a slew of projects in the social sector.

