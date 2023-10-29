We're not naive, will do security check before turning on Starlink in Gaza: Musk

San Francisco, Oct 29 Elon Musk on Sunday emphasised that no Starlink terminal has attempted to connect from Gaza and he will do a thorough security check before turning on even a single starling terminal in Gaza Strip, as Israel warned SpaceX owner against offering communication support to Gaza.

Saying that the company is “not so naive", the billionaire said that no Starlink terminal has attempted to connect from Gaza as of now.

“If one does, we will take extraordinary measures to confirm that it is used ‘only’ for purely humanitarian reasons,” the X owner commented in a fresh post.

“Moreover, we will do a security check with both the US and Israeli governments before turning on even a single terminal,” he added.

On Saturday, after he offered to provide communication links in war-torn Gaza, Israel said that it would “use all means at its disposal to fight this”.

"HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them!

Musk had said that Starlink will support the United Nations and other internationally recognised aid groups.

“Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza,” he had posted.

Israel cut the Internet and communications in the Gaza Strip on Friday, making nearly 2.3 million people without web access.

International humanitarian organisations said the blackout was worsening an already desperate situation in Gaza.

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor