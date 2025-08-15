West Bengal Accident: 10 Dead, 35 Injured as Pilgrim Bus Crashes into Parked Truck

East Burdwan, West Bengal Accident News: At least 10 people were killed and 35 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims crashed into a parked truck on 19 Friday, August 15, 2025. The incident took place at Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway 19 in East Burdwan. According to the reports, the bus was travelling from Gangasagar to Bihar with 45 passengers from Chiraisa Saraswa Ghat in Matia Police Station area.

Initial police reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to lose control and hit the truck.

Local residents rushed to the scene to help the injured. Police teams arrived shortly after and began rescue operations. Several passengers trapped inside the damaged bus were freed using special equipment. The injured were taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where doctors reportedly said many are in critical condition with head injuries, fractures, and internal bleeding.

According to the regional media reports, the accident caused major traffic disruption on National Highway 19. Vehicles were delayed for hours as rescue operations continued. Police diverted traffic to alternate routes, and the road was later cleared.