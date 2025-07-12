West Bengal Accident: 4 Killed After SUV Collides With Truck on NH-16 in Midnapore (Watch Video)

Four people were killed after a horrific road accident occurred in West Midnapore’s Belda on Saturday morning, July 12. The accident took place near Rani Sarai on National Highway 16 when a Scorpio vehicle collided with a lorry. According to police, the deceased were all passengers in the Scorpio.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Scorpio was on its way to the Jagannath Temple in Digha from Asansol via Kharagpur. There were four people in the car, including the driver. Around 6 am, the speeding Scorpio suddenly lost control near Belda’s Rani Sarai.

Visuals From Accident Site

Belda, West Bengal: A Scorpio car collided with a truck on NH-16 in Ranisarai, West Midnapore, killing four people. The car was heading from Kharagpur to Odisha. Belda police and road authorities responded. Identities of the deceased are yet unknown



A local says, "Here, from… pic.twitter.com/TtMM39pD1J — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2025

Witnesses said the car swerved into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a lorry coming from the other direction. The impact was so severe that the Scorpio was mangled. Locals immediately informed the Belda Police Station and rushed to the spot. The victims were removed from the vehicle using gas cutters, but all four had reportedly died by the time they were rescued.

Also Read | Ghodbunder Road Accident: One Injured After Oil Tanker Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Thane's Waghbil.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time due to the accident. Police later worked to gradually normalise the situation. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. The bodies have been sent to Kharagpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. Both the damaged lorry and the Scorpio have been seized and taken to the police station. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are contacting various police stations to establish the identities of the victims.