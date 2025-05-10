West Bengal: BJP, CPI-M welcome India-Pakistan ceasefire

Kolkata, May 10 The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of tensions.

In a statement, he CPI-M Politburo has stated that it is time for Pakistan to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders.

“The Communist Party of India (Marxist) positively notes the announcement of the ceasefire that would come into effect immediately, between India and Pakistan. The people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this. Pakistan has to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation,” a statement issued by the party's Politburo on Saturday evening read.

Giving his reactions to the mediapersons on the interim ceasefire, BJP 's West Bengal unit chief and Union minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, said that Pakistan had no other option but to plead for an interim ceasefire.

“They pleaded for it, and India, being always for peace, accepted it. Pakistan realized that in land or air, or water, their forces will never be able to match that of ours. All their missiles and drones were successfully neutralised by the Indian defence forces. On the other hand, their forces were unable to stand in front of our retaliatory actions. Secondly, Pakistan also realised that if the ceasefire is not done, their economy, which is already in a bankrupt state, will collapse soon," Majumdar said.

However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to react to the ceasefire announcement.

Notably, India and Pakistan have agreed to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m. (Saturday).

The announcement was made by Vikram Misri, India’s Foreign Secretary, who added that the DGMOs of the two countries had decided to observe a ceasefire on land, air and at sea from 5 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor