West Bengal: Blast in firecracker factory in East Midnapore kills 3, four injured

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed five people and injured seven others on Tuesday, police said.State Environment Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia confirmed the explosion and condoled the death of the victims of the blast. He said that the government would take steps to give succor to people affected.

"We appeal to people to inform us of any illegal firecracker factories that they know of in their area... we will take strong steps against such units," he said. The impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, a police officer said.Officials had earlier placed the number of deaths at three. However, as more succumbed to injuries the figures were updated."It took place inside a house where the firecracker unit was functioning. An investigation is underway," the police officer added.