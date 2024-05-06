West Bengal Bomb Blast: Teenager Killed, Two Injured After Explosion in Hooghly, Watch Video

At least one was killed, and two were injured in a bomb blast in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, May 6. According to the news agency PTI report, the explosion occurred at Pandua in Hooghly district near a pond where a group of boys were playing.

Visuals From the Hospital:

Blast in Hooghly's Pandua district claims the life of one child, with two others severely injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred around 8:30 am near a pond where the children were playing, as reported by locals. Investigation underway. #HooghlyBlastpic.twitter.com/vhYSpTNuIr — Tirthankar Das (@tirthajourno) May 6, 2024

A teenage boy succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Pandua, while two other injured persons were transferred to a healthcare facility in Chinsurah for better treatment. Police have launched an investigation at the explosion site.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC said, "Bomb explosion in Hooghly one dead, seriously injured 2! Bengal has become a pile of gunpowder under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee."