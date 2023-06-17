West Bengal: BSF nabs smuggler with gold worth over Rs 16 lakh in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], June 17 : The Border Security Force (BSF), belonging to the 35 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier, on Thursday, apprehended a man for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 16,46,190, weighing 277.37 grams from his possession, said a statement by BSF.

After a detailed inspection, the Jawans discovered 10 small pieces of gold hidden in the pedal of the cycle. During the interrogation, the smuggler confessed that he brought the gold from Babugaav Bakchar village in Chapaainvabganj (Bangladesh), added the BSF.

The accused was handed over to the Customs Office Lagola for further investigation.

