West Bengal By-Elections 2024: ECI Seeks Response From BJP Leader Sukanta Majumdar Over Remarks On National Emblem, Police

The Election Commission of India South responded to BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar's remarks against the National Emblem and West Bengal Police. The poll body acted within 20 hours of receiving Trinamool Congress (AITMC) complaints on state by-elections. In response to representations received from AITMC, the Commission rejected the Trinamool Congress' allegations of any delay or inaction.

ECI said that prompt action had been taken on both the Trinamool Congress representations. On the Commission's directions, the CEO of West Bengal convened a meeting of the State Level Force Deployment Committee within 20 hours of receiving the Trinamool Congress representation on November 10. Subsequently, EC has directed that State police personnel will always be part of a team led by CAPF.

The Commission issued a notice to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar seeking his response by 8 pm today evening (November 11) for alleged remarks on national emblem and West Bengal police. The TMC accused the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel of intimidating voters and influencing them in favour of the BJP by entering private residences without state police oversight.

The party also criticised BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the state police and mocking the national emblem by suggesting it be replaced with symbols resembling footwear.