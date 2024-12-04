West Bengal CID chief transferred

Kolkata, Dec 4 West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief was transferred on Wednesday following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent announcement of a major reshuffle in the Police Department.

An official said that the Additional Director General (I) of the CID R Rajasekaran was transferred and posted as Additional Director General (Training). However, Rajasekaran’s successor is yet to be announced.

The incumbent Additional Director General (Training) Damayanti Sen has been transferred and appointed Additional Director General (Policy Making).

The incumbent Additional Director General (Policy Making) R. Sivakumar has been transferred and appointed Additional Director General of the Enforcement Branch (EB).

Similarly, the incumbent Additional Director General (EB) Rajeev Mishra has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General (Organisation and Modernisation).

On November 21, the Chief Minister told media persons that there would be a massive reshuffle in the CID and ACB departments in order to strengthen the drive against corruption in the state.

She also admitted that corruption prevails among a section in the lower level of the state police who are giving a bad name to the state.

“The political leaders are always criticised for involvement in corruption. If any politician does any corrupt act involving just Rs 5, it is projected as Rs 550. However, politicians think ten times before cheating people and getting involved in corruption. Some lower-level officers and staff in the police forces get involved in corruption which gives a bad name to the state,” said the Chief Minister.

