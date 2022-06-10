West Bengal Class 12 Board exam results declared

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination result 2022 on June 10.Out of the 7.5 lakh students who registered for the WB 12th or Uccha Madhyamik exams, as many as 88.44 per cent of students have passed the exam.

This is a huge drop from last year when 97 per cent of students had passed the exam in a record-breaking result. Notably, exams were not held last year and the result was announced based on an alternative assessment module. In a reverse trend, boys tend to perform better than girls. As many as 90.19 per cent of boys have passed the exam while among girls, the pass percentage is at 87.49 per cent. This year, the classes were held in online mode for the most part of the year.


