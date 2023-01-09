West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee addresses G20 delegation in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a G20 Delegation from member countries at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town Kolkata on Monday.

The first Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion meeting of the G20 is started in Kolkata today.

The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) finance availability.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 starting in December 2022. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

India's special invitee guest countries are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE. India is hosting G20 meetings across several cities around the country.

During a weekly media briefing on January 5, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India will host G20 foreign ministers meeting. But he did not confirm any date or location for the meeting.

"There is a G20 calendar that we announce as we go along. ...Yes, there will be foreign ministers meeting. We will host G20 foreign ministers meeting as is customary. I think it will be in Delhi, that's the plan. Let's lock it in and we will announce (other details) when it is appropriate," Bagchi had said.

"We will also try to announce other G20 meetings that will take place," he had made these remarks in response to the media query.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-"One Earth One Family One Future, as well as the Prime Minister's vision of an 'all of government" approach, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India has the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

The Indian G20 presidency has also planned a year-long India Experience' for G20 member countries, special invitees, and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

