West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi, Says '90 Rape Cases Occur Daily in India'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the increasing number of rape cases across the county and how the proposed legislation can ensure speedy justice. Her letter comes in the aftermath of a trainee female doctor's rape and murder at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9, which created massive protests and strikes by the resident doctors.

West Bengal CM also took note of a recent assault case in Maharashtra's Thane district where two minor girls were sexually assaulted in the school toilet in the Badlalpur area, which erupted in massive protests in the area and local railway station.

Using the data, Mamata said that it was horrifying to see 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country and suggested setting up of special courts to ensure completion of trial within 15 days. "I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases, rapes with murder are committed," CM wrote in her letter to Prime Minister Modi.

"According to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure," she further added.

I have written this letter today to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India:

"Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of Fast Track Special Courts for speedy trial in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," added Mamata.

#WATCH | Chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay says, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to PM Modi.

