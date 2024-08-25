West Bengal Film Industry Unites in Protest Over Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum staged a protest in Tollygunge demanding justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident and calling for accountability from the Kolkata administration.

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, addressing the crowd, stated, "Sixteen days have passed, and during this time, at least five other rape incidents have occurred. We are aware of what happened in Badlapur, Assam, and Muzaffarnagar. As a resident of Kolkata, I demand accountability from the Kolkata administration. All those involved in the RG Kar incident must face strict punishment. There needs to be a systematic change in the mentality that leads to such crimes. If the administration claims that the protests are politically motivated, it is unjust. We are here solely for justice, not under any political banner."

On Saturday, a delegation of resident doctors met with officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Dr. Kinjal, a representative of the delegation, reported that they requested a timeline from the CBI to identify the individuals involved but were informed that setting a specific deadline was not feasible.

Also Read: Prohibitory orders near Kolkata's RG Kar Hospal extended till Aug 31

"Our delegation of five met with the CBI at the CGO Complex yesterday but did not receive satisfactory answers. Our sole demand is justice. We conveyed to the CBI that the motive behind our protest is justice, which is within their control as investigating officers. We were advised to maintain faith in them, but they could not provide a time limit," Dr. Kinjal said.

Sources indicate that a polygraph test will be conducted on the main accused, Sandip Ghosh and Sanjay Roy, as well as four doctors and one volunteer. The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, with a deadline set for September 17.0. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.