West Bengal Fire: Blaze Broke out in Salt Lake Sector 5 Kolkata; No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a building located in the bustling Salt Lake Sector 5 area of Kolkata on Thursday, prompting an immediate emergency response. Following the blaze fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

According to initial reports, thick smoke was seen billowing from the affected building. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and there are no confirmed reports of injuries or casualties. Firefighters are working swiftly to douse the flames and secure the area. Authorities have cordoned off the vicinity to ensure public safety and allow emergency personnel to operate without hindrance.