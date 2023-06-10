West Bengal: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Howrah; no casualties reported

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 10 : A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Saraswati Complex under the limits of the Domjur police station of Howrah on Saturday, officials said.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor