West Bengal gang-rape: 3-member CBI team reaches Hanskhali police station to probe case

A three-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday reached Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia district of West Bengal to probe the gang rape and death of a minor.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hanskhali in Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

