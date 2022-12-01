West Bengal govt declares state holiday on Dec 26

West Bengal government issued a notification declaring the day after Christmas that is December 26 as a state holiday.

According to the notification, the holiday will be for the state government offices, local bodies, statuary bodies, boards corporations and undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions, other offices and institutions under the control of the state government with the exception of the offices of Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata.

Notably, Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christian community and others commemorate it across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor