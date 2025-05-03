West Bengal Introduces Immediate Medical Testing for Minor Rape Victims, Even Before FIR is Filed

The Kolkata hospital rape-murder case became the topic of discussion around the country. Junior woman doctor of state-run-R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was allegedly raped and murder within the hospital premises in August last year. Prior to that West Bengal had been in the negative headlines since the middle of 2024 following several cases of rape and rape and murder, and in several such cases, the victims were minors.

The West Bengal government has ordered all state-run hospitals to immediately provide medical examinations to children suspected of being victims of rape, even before a police report (FIR) is filed. This instruction aims to ensure that female doctors are available to conduct these examinations, as required by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The order from the State Health and Family Welfare Department emphasizes Section 164A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which states that these medical exams must happen whether or not an FIR or complaint has been officially registered. This order is a reminder of the existing law because there have been reports of hospitals not following it. The State Health Department also reiterated that a female doctor must perform the examination while the child's parent or a trusted person is present.