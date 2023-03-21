West Bengal: Man arrested in Malda with illegal arms
By ANI | Published: March 21, 2023 02:18 AM 2023-03-21T02:18:56+5:30 2023-03-21T02:20:02+5:30
Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 21 : The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with illegal ...
Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 21 : The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with illegal arms in Malda on Monday.
According to STF, the arrested person was identified as Hayet Ali (35), a resident of Baisnabnagar in Malda. The STF team seized four pipe guns from his possession. The investigation revealed that he was going to deliver the illegal arms to someone.
A case was registered at Baishnabnagar police station, under provisions of the Arms Act.
The investigation is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app