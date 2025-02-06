West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Gas Equipment Store in Midnapore, Employee Injured (Watch Video)

Published: February 6, 2025

Midnapore, West Bengal (February 6, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a gas equipment store in Garhbeta's Radhanagar area on Thursday night. The blaze spread quickly and engulfed the hut-like shop. The fire caused panic among locals.

One employee was injured in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 Multiple fire tenders arrived and began firefighting operations. No casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation in the case is underway.

